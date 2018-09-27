Staff picks for Sunday night's Ravens-Steelers game in Pittsburgh

The Baltimore Sun's Ravens beat crew predicts who will win Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

Jen Badie

Ravens 31, Steelers 24

The Ravens are entering a tough stretch in which they play four of five games on the road. It's hard to think of a Week 4 game being a “must-win,” but they need to set the tone for the next few weeks and take advantage of a Steelers team that's been dysfunctional so far this season. The Ravens tend to play the Steelers tough in Pittsburgh (the last three games have been decided by four points or fewer). If the Ravens from Weeks 1 and 3 show up, they should win against a Steelers defense ranked near the bottom of the league.

Edward Lee

Steelers 28, Ravens 23

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Ravens easily disposed of a non-divisional opponent at home and must continue their winning ways against an AFC North rival on the road. The ending could look a lot like their 34-23 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

Mike Preston

Ravens 31, Steelers 28

In the first three weeks of the season, the Ravens have been one of the most complete teams in the AFC. If the Ravens can slow Pittsburgh's offense and not turn the ball over, they will come away with a victory. The Steelers will play extra hard because they are at home and the game is on national television, but Pittsburgh's defense is one of the worst in the league. The Steelers should have lost to Tampa Bay on Monday night, but the Buccaneers turned the ball over several times. Joe Flacco should have a good night against Pittsburgh.

Peter Schmuck

Steelers 27, Ravens 23

The Ravens have done pretty well in Pittsburgh during the John Harbaugh era, though not recently. They've lost four of their past five games at Heinz Field and — even without Le'Veon Bell to contend with — will have a tough time stopping Ben Roethlisberger this time around.

CAPTION "We thought it was leverage. We didn't think you could jump over the line there," said John Harbaugh on the block field goal. "The official had an explanation for it. It's a new one - I hadn't heard it." (Kevin Richardson) "We thought it was leverage. We didn't think you could jump over the line there," said John Harbaugh on the block field goal. "The official had an explanation for it. It's a new one - I hadn't heard it." (Kevin Richardson) CAPTION "We tried to run the ball out there in the second half, and that's what we had to do, and that's exactly what we should have done," said Joe Flacco when asked about having an effective running game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "We tried to run the ball out there in the second half, and that's what we had to do, and that's exactly what we should have done," said Joe Flacco when asked about having an effective running game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Jonas Shaffer

Steelers 27, Ravens 21

Pittsburgh has averaged 31.7 points in its past three games against the Ravens, all wins. C.J. Mosley was healthy in every one of them. With cornerback Jimmy Smith out and the Steelers back home after a big win Monday, it's hard to bet against their track record.

Childs Walker

Ravens 30, Steelers 28

As we saw in December, grind-it-out affairs are no longer the rule in this rivalry. The Steelers defense has been sub-par this season, and the Ravens should move the ball with their revved-up passing attack. Can the injury-depleted defense limit Ben Roethlisberger? The guess here is just enough for the Ravens to pull out an important road victory.