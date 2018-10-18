Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Saints game at M&T Bank Stadium

Jen Badie

Ravens 31, Saints 21

The Ravens’ No. 1 defense is going up against the No. 3 offense, led by one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, who is looking for his 500th career touchdown pass. But Drew Brees has never beaten the Ravens in their four meetings (and has eight interceptions to his nine TDs). The Ravens defense is allowing only 12.8 points a game; the New Orleans defense (which is actually ranked No. 1 in rushing yards allowed per game but No. 30 in passing, playing to the Ravens’ offensive strengths) is allowing 28 points a game.

Edward Lee

Saints 30, Ravens 20

It’s not easy betting against the Ravens after the dominant performance they had against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. And New Orleans is a rather pedestrian 18-18 coming off a bye. But Drew Brees is the best quarterback the defense will have faced this season, and he has plenty of weapons at his disposal — unlike what Marcus Mariota had.

Mike Preston

Ravens 28, Saints 24

This is not a good matchup for the Ravens because they haven't been able to get a consistent pass rush, despite the 11 sacks last week, and the free safety position is an area of weakness. But they should be able to score some points against New Orleans’ defense and the Ravens usually play well against tough competition. They also play well at home. Baltimore has one of the most balanced teams in the NFL as far as special teams, offense and defense. If they play well, the Ravens can beat a lot of teams in different ways.

Peter Schmuck

Saints 30, Ravens 26

The Ravens secondary will be sky high for this game, but Drew Brees is no Marcus Mariota. The Saints are a very imposing offensive team and they will have had nearly two weeks to prepare for what the Ravens will throw at them. Joe Flacco will move the football, but he'll have trouble keeping up.

Jonas Shaffer

Saints 27, Ravens 24

The Redskins entered their road game against the Saints last week with one of the NFL's top defenses, then gave up 43 points. The Ravens should be better prepared, but the challenge is still the same. New Orleans' aerial attack won't fare as well in the cold weather, but it's coming off a bye week.

Childs Walker

Saints 31, Ravens 27

As well as the Ravens are playing on defense, the Saints present a whole new level of offensive challenge. Anytime you get a heavyweight title fight like this, it’s exciting. But it’s not clear any defense can stop Drew Brees and Co. over 60 minutes.