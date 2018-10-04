Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium

The Baltimore Sun's Ravens beat crew predicts who will win Sunday's game against the Browns.

Jen Badie

Ravens, 27, Browns 17

The Ravens haven't lost in Cleveland in five years. They’ve had the No. 2 defense in yards allowed per game without Jimmy Smith, who's back this week, and a top-10 offense. Even though the Browns have improved over their dismal past few seasons, the Ravens are far and away the better team.

Edward Lee

Browns 23, Ravens 20

Free safety Eric Weddle has opened back-to-back postgame conferences by crooning that these aren’t the same old Ravens. The same could be said for the Browns, who have played better and seem to be more energized with rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield under center. In a stunning upset, kicker Greg Joseph will send Cleveland to victory with a last-minute field goal.

Mike Preston

Ravens 28, Browns 21

The Browns have a good nucleus of young players to build from, and they have two really good coordinators in Todd Haley (offense) and Gregg Williams (defense). They are playing with more confidence than a year ago, but they still don't have the talent or experience to beat the Ravens. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield is certainly better than I expected.

CAPTION Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree talks about the first quarter of the season, rivalries, and Justin Tucker. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree talks about the first quarter of the season, rivalries, and Justin Tucker. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco talks about the team's start and playing the Cleveland Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco talks about the team's start and playing the Cleveland Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

Peter Schmuck

Ravens 26, Browns 20

The Browns might not be a pushover anymore, but the Ravens are riding high after last week's victory at Pittsburgh and I don't think this is a trap game. Baker Mayfield is a wild card here, but the Ravens defense is healthy and whole and Joe Flacco seems to have found his groove.

Jonas Shaffer

Ravens 31, Browns 21

After their prime-time win in Pittsburgh, the Ravens should be unfazed heading into another road test. Cleveland scored 42 points in its last game — and still lost. Even if Baker Mayfield keeps the Browns close, the Ravens have the special teams to win a nail-biter. The Browns don't.

Childs Walker

Ravens 27, Browns 17

Yes, the Browns are a more talented, exciting team with Baker Mayfield at quarterback and Myles Garrett leading their defense. But they still find uncanny ways to lose games, and the Ravens remain a deeper, better-coached team in almost every area. The Browns will keep it competitive as they usually do at home, but the Ravens will pull away to give John Harbaugh a 19-2 career record against Cleveland.