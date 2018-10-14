Peter Schmuck's report card after the Ravens' 21-0 win over the Titans

Quarterback: Joe Flacco came out slinging and drove the Ravens 94 yards on their first possession of the game. He was 6-for-8 for 75 yards on that drive and directed a 52-yard touchdown drive the second time the Ravens had the ball, but the third time wasn’t the charm. He threw an interception trying to cash in once more in the two-minute offense at the end of the half, then opened the second half with another scoring drive and ended up completing 25 of 37 passes for 238 yards, one touchdown and an 83.0 rating. Grade: A-

Running backs: It took Alex Collins awhile to get his footing, but he broke through the Titans defensive line for a 13-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. That was the bulk of the Ravens’ rush yardage early on, but Buck Allen made two third-down catches to extend the Ravens’ impressive 17-play drive in the first quarter. Collins added a second touchdown on a 2-yard run around the right end early in the third quarter. The running backs combined to rush for 97 yards. Grade: B

Offensive line: The O-line didn’t have a lot of success opening holes for the running game early on, even though the Titans defense came in allowing 4.4 yards per rush. What the line did have a lot of success doing was keeping Flacco clean. He had adequate time to throw all day long and took advantage of it with a solid, consistent performance. The running game came along later. Grade: B

Receivers: Michael Crabtree owned his dropped passes and took the blame for the loss to the Cleveland Browns last week, but he was the big guy downfield in the first half Sunday, catching four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. Willie Snead IV was the prime target in the second half, catching three passes for 37 yards during the Ravens’ 78-yard scoring drive to open the third quarter. Grade: B+

Defensive line: Za’Darius Smith had three sacks and Chris Wormley added one as the Ravens tied a franchise record with six sacks in the first half and broke the team record with 11 in the game. Terrell Suggs added the record-tying sixth sack in the first half and could have been credited with another. The D-line also stuffed the Titans’ running game, allowing just 25 yards before halftime and a total of just 55 for the game. Grade: A

Linebackers: The linebacking corps also joined in the fun during the Ravens’ record-tying sack attack. Patrick Onwuasor was credited with a pair of sacks. Kenny Young chimed in with the eighth of the game and Matthew Judon dumped Marcus Mariota for the sack that temporarily tied the Ravens’ franchise record at nine, which had been accomplished three times previously. The linebackers also played a big role in bottling up the Titans’ running game. Grade: A

Defensive secondary: Anthony Levine Sr. added to the Ravens’ big sack total and the secondary made Mariota think twice often enough to get sacked more times than he completed a pass. When Mariota did throw the ball, he had some success, and the Ravens got lucky when he had Taywan Taylor wide open for what could have been a very long first-quarter touchdown and overthrew him. Grade: A-

Special teams: Mixed bag. Justin Tucker was prevented from attempting a 60-yard field goal at the end of the first half because of a false start. His kick was short and wide, but it came after the whistle and he apparently had a problem with the soggy turf. Cyrus Jones, making his Ravens debut, had a nice 26-yard punt return and punter Sam Koch pinned the Titans back on their 2-yard line in the third quarter. Grade: C

Coaching: Hard to argue with anything here. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale dialed up a blitz package that had Mariota dazed and confused all day and offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg had the offense very much in rhythm in the first half. The Ravens offense started fast and the defense never let up on the way to a record performance. No big problems on special teams, which were not a major factor in the game. Grade: A-

