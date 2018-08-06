What they're saying about Ray Lewis' Hall of Fame bust

Many times when a famous person’s likeness is sculpted, there’s a chorus of naysayers who quip that the figure looks nothing like them.

Ray Lewis’ is no different. Even though the longtime Ravens linebacker had a chance to see the bust as a work in progress himself in May, when his brass bust was unveiled at the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, it was met with a chorus of criticisms. Here’s what sportswriters around the map have to say (and tweet) about it:

» SBNation’s James Dator went so far as to even put Lewis’ bust in a celebrity likeness app, which spit out Michael K. Williams, who played Omar Little on “The Wire.” He also said:

“Now look, I know first-hand that sculpture can be difficult. I made a vase in my 8th grade pottery class that my mom refused to use because it looked too much like a phallus, but Ray’s bust looks absolutely nothing like Ray Lewis.”

» The Athletic’s Bob Sturm tweeted a popular comparison around Twitter:

» Barstool’s Eroc RDT offered another former Raven that the bust would better represent:

» Not all of the comparisons were sports-related either, per The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala:

» RavensWire’s Nathan Beaucage reminds readers that the Lewis bust hasn’t been the only questionable sculpture in recent sports history:

“This bust bust serves as another blow to the world’s sculpting community, which is still reeling after the infamous 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo airport bust debacle. While the Ronaldo incident was the most-publicized, several other prominent athletes have also received less-than-flattering artist renditions of themselves in sculpture form. This May, women’s soccer legend Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame with a borderline-grotesque plaque that the Washington Post said “sparked outrage and disbelief.”

kfominykh@baltsun.com

twitter.com/katfominykh