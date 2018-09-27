Ravens rookie Zach Sieler hopeful that NFL debut on Sunday was just the start

With starting nose tackle Michael Pierce held out of the Ravens’ 27-14 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday because of a bruised foot, rookie Zach Sieler was pressed into duty, playing 11 snaps in his NFL debut.

Despite finishing without a tackle, the defensive end felt encouraged by his effort.

“Obviously, there are some things I need to correct and clean up, but for my first game, I felt great out there,” the 6-foot-6, 290-pound Sieler said. “And hopefully, there’s a lot more to come.”

The organization’s seventh-round pick in April’s NFL draft, Sieler had been a healthy scratch in the first two games. He said he was unaware he would play against Denver until he was informed by the coaching staff in the locker room underneath M&T Bank Stadium before the game.

“I was excited, ready to play, and ready to show what I could do,” he said. “I was that much more ready to go for the game, just locking it in and everything.”

Sieler said he held no preconceived notions about how much playing time he would get.

“I just anticipated a supporting role and that I was going to go in when they needed me,” he said. “I wanted to make sure that with every snap I had, I did my best. I gave it my all.”

Pierce was complimentary of Sieler’s outing.

“For his first game, he did really well,” he said. “He stuck to his assignments, and he graded out pretty well. Anytime you have the luxury of sitting one of your main guys out and you have a guy like Sieler come in and play as well as he did, it’s always a plus.”

