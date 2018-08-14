With first NFL sack under his belt, rookie Zach Sieler 'starting to flash' for Ravens

Zach Sieler might never forget the first sack of his NFL career, a takedown of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Brandon Allen in the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ 33-7 preseason victory Thursday night. But the rookie defensive tackle said it couldn’t have happened without the assistance he got from his teammates.

“It was amazing,” he said after Monday’s practice. “It was nice to go out there and get the sack. But I couldn’t have done it without the guys on the D-line. There was a push from the other side by Worm [nose tackle Chris Wormley] and [outside linebacker Tim Williams]. And KC [outside linebacker Kamalei Correa] and I did our thing, and he pushed the pocket back so much that the quarterback had to roll out. So it was really good for me. Because of them, I was able to do that.”

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Sieler, the organization’s final selection in April’s NFL draft, finished with two tackles and two quarterback hurries. Just as importantly, he is beginning to leave a favorable impression with the coaches.

“He’s starting to flash,” coach John Harbaugh said Sunday. “I would say that Zach is definitely starting to flash. He’s got power, he’s an explosive guy. That sack on the right side where he powered through the guard, got on the edge and just snatched the quarterback, it was an NFL-style play. He’s put himself in the running.”

One of eight Ravens players to record a sack thus far this preseason, Sieler still trails starter Willie Henry and backup Michael Pierce on the depth chart. But he said he is beginning to absorb more of the playbook and his responsibilities on the field.

“I feel like I’m growing,” he said. “Everyone is just so helpful and teaching me the fundamentals and getting my footwork right. So I’m getting more comfortable, and I’m trying to get everything right.”

Sieler said he has no preconceptions that his draft status or recent performances have cemented him a spot on the team’s active roster.

“I’ve got to work on everything,” he said. “I’ve got to get a foundation and improve everywhere. So I’m just trying to get better in every aspect of my game.”

