Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV ready to rebound from injury-marred 2017

Willie Snead IV toiled through his worst season as a pro in 2017, setting career lows in receptions (eight), yards (92) and touchdowns (zero). A three-game suspension for an alcohol-related incident to begin the year was compounded by a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two more games.

A free agent in the offseason, the wide receiver signed with the Ravens in April and declared that his health is no longer a problem as he prepares to take part in training camp, which opens Thursday at the team’s practice facility in Owings Mills.

“I feel great,” Snead, 25, said Wednesday. “I definitely trained a lot since my time away. I trained down in Florida with my pops and we pushed to the limit because I know that training camp is going to be tough and I just want to put myself in the [best] situation. But right now, I feel great, my legs feel great, my body feels amazing. I’m just ready to have a great year.”

In other injury-related news, cornerback Jimmy Smith was noticeably absent from the team’s physically-unable-to-perform list, which means he could be available to practice despite tearing his left Achilles tendon on Dec. 3. Strong safety Tony Jefferson marveled at his teammate’s healing ability.

“I don’t know how Jimmy does it,” Jefferson said. “He just heals really fast. He was out there doing individual drills in minicamp off an Achilles? That’s kind of rare. That’s going to be huge having Jimmy back on this defense. He’s a huge part of this defense. Big, strong, lanky guy who can jam the best receivers. So we’ve got some depth, and we got some great players on this defense.”

