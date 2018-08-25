Ravens' Willie Henry has surgery on umbilical hernia; DeShon Elliott could miss season

One day after news broke that top Ravens draft pick and tight end Hayden Hurst was lost for three to four weeks with a stress fracture in his foot, coach John Harbaugh indicated another key contributor would miss the season opener and a rookie could miss the entire season.

Defensive tackle Willie Henry had surgery on an umbilical hernia, Harbaugh said Saturday after the Ravens’ 27-10 win over the Miami Dolphins, and will be out for “a few weeks.” Harbaugh said the hernia was not football-related; the injury might have been pre-existing and "kind of opened up on him a little bit." Henry is defensive tackle Brandon Williams' top backup; behind him on the team's unofficial depth chart is rookie Zach Sieler.

Sixth-round pick DeShon Elliott appears to have fractured his forearm during Saturday’s game, Harbaugh said. Harbaugh said it’s unclear whether the safety’s injury will be season-ending. The former Texas star had his left arm in a sling as he walked back to the locker room in the second half.

Ravens rookie offensive tackle Greg Senat, who started Saturday's game before leaving midway through the first half, suffered an injury to his foot or toe, Harbaugh said. The team expects to know the severity of the injury Sunday.

“Once we get to the season, I think those guys will be week-to-week,” Harbaugh said of Henry, Hurst and Senat. “That'll probably be what it is, and we'll just see where they're at.”

