Willie Henry returns to Ravens lineup with key sack

With all the attention on Hayden Hurst’s debut and Jimmy Smith’s return from suspension, Willie Henry was a relatively forgotten man Sunday when he came back from hernia surgery that cost him the first four games of the season.

Henry put his stamp on the game with a third-quarter sack of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield that forced Cleveland to settle for a field goal.

The ebullient defensive tackle was one of the Ravens’ most pleasant surprises in 2017, when he emerged as a productive interior pass rusher. He was set to begin this season as a starter before the hernia derailed him late in the preseason.

Henry’s return was especially welcome because Michael Pierce, the team’s other inside pass rusher, was sidelined with a foot injury. Pierce wore a bulky walking boot on Sunday.

