From selling meat out of a truck in Illinois to starting a record label to being active in charities across the nation, players from the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII champion team have been up to a lot since that victory in New Orleans.

Click above for a photo of each player on the Ravens’ 53-man roster for Super Bowl XLVII and an update on what they’ve done since the team’s 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 3, 2013.

