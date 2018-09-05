Ravens CB Maurice Canady, LB Kenny Young want to play Sunday

Ravens cornerback Maurice Canady and rookie inside linebacker Kenny Young were limited in Wednesday’s practice, but both said they would give themselves the green light to play in Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium if the decisions were theirs to make.

“That’s definitely not up to me,” Canady said before the session. “But if it was up to me, I would obviously be out there.”

Added Young: “If it was up to me, I’m out there playing.”

Canady, who was listed in the team’s injury report as dealing with a thigh injury, has been sidelined since suffering what coach John Harbaugh called a muscle strain in a joint practice Aug. 17 with the Indianapolis Colts. Canady’s return would fortify an outside cornerback group that will miss Jimmy Smith for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy and consists of two rookies in Anthony Averett and Darious Williams.

“My main focus was to just get back with the team and get back to where I was at before the injury happened,” Canady said. “I’m feeling good. I’m excited to get things back up started for this upcoming season.”

Young suffered a bruised left knee in the first half of the team’s 30-20 victory over the Washington Redskins last Thursday. Before the injury, he was battling incumbent Patrick Onwuasor to start at weak-side linebacker next to middle linebacker C.J. Mosley.

“That’s why I got drafted — to come in and contribute,” said the organization’s second of three fourth-round picks in April’s NFL draft. “And no matter who the four starters were, I wanted to come in and play my ball and help the Ravens win on the defensive side of the ball. … We’ll be ready to ride.”

The team practiced without defensive end Willie Henry (hernia surgery) and rookie tight end Hayden Hurst (stress fracture in foot). Neither is expected to play Sunday.

