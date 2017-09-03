Ravens' maneuvering isn't over with decisions on waiver claims, practice squad, Canady

The toughest part might be over, but the Ravens aren’t done adding and subtracting players. Sunday is another opportunity for general manager Ozzie Newsome and company to work on the back end of the team’s roster and to bring some young players back to the organization.

By noon today, teams will find out whether they are getting any of the players that they put waiver claims on. They’ll also learn if some of the players the team put through waivers are available to be re-signed to the practice squad.

Starting at noon, teams can begin stocking their 10-man practice squads.

After 4 p.m., teams can put a player on injured reserve and that player is eligible to return to action during the season.

Here’s where the Ravens stand in each of those areas.

Waiver process: Based on their finish last year, the Ravens have the 16th overall waiver priority. There are hundreds of players available after teams had to cut rosters from 90 to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday, so it’s pointless to speculate what players the Ravens might put in claims on. And even if they do put in a claim on a player, there are 15 teams in front of them that can put in a claim on said player and prevent him from becoming a Raven. What is worth mentioning is that the Ravens still have a few question marks on their roster and the waiver wire is one way they can try to fill the holes. The Ravens have been looking for running back help and they still might be attempting to augment their offensive line despite making two trades already to fortify that area. It’s also not out of the question that they might find a wide receiver, tight end or inside linebacker that they like. The Ravens aren’t usually ultra aggressive in putting in claims, but they are still looking to fortify their roster.

Practice squad: The Ravens would prefer to fill most of their 10 spots with players they initially signed and have spent the past couple of months teaching and developing. That, however, is not entirely in their control. To return to the organization and be added to the practice squad, the players the Ravens cut would first have to pass through waivers. Then, they would have to opt to re-sign with the Ravens over any other practice squad offers they’re getting. That’s hardly a formality. Still, the bet here is that most of the Ravens’ practice squad will be made up of guys that they let go Saturday. The list of candidates includes quarterback Josh Woodrum, running back Taquan Mizzell, fullback Ricky Ortiz, wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, tight end Ryan Malleck, offensive linemen Maurquice Shakir and Matt Skura, linebackers Boseko Lokombo and Donald Payne, and cornerback Reggie Porter. The Ravens have already extended practice squad invitations to many of those players, but they’ll need to clear waivers for that to be an option.

Injured reserve/designated to return: Each team can have as many as two players on injured reserve that are eligible to return later in the season. In order for that to happen, those players can’t go on injured reserve until after 4 p.m. today. That appears to be the plan with Ravens cornerback Maurice Canady, who had knee surgery early in training camp but is expected to be ready to play around the season’s midpoint. When they put Canady on injured reserve, the team can fill his roster spot.With 28 defensive players and 22 offensive players, the Ravens will likely use Canady’s spot to upgrade an offensive position. It’s possible that one of the players they cut Saturday — Skura and wide receiver Chris Matthews are two candidates — wll be re-signed and plugged into that spot. But there will be other options as well.

