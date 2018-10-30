Ravens trade for running back Ty Montgomery at deadline, send Packers draft pick

The Ravens on Tuesday acquired Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery in the franchise’s first NFL trade deadline deal, a low-cost move that could bolster the team’s lagging running back production.

The Ravens sent the Packers a 2020 seventh-round pick for Montgomery, according to ESPN.

Montgomery’s fumble after running a fourth-quarter kickoff out of the end zone Sunday cost quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers against the Los Angeles Rams, who ran out the final 1 minutes, 56 seconds in a 29-27 win. One Green Bay player told NFL.com that Montgomery's decision to not take a knee in the end zone "was him saying, 'I'm gonna do me,' ” after being unhappy over his removal from the offense’s previous series.

Montgomery ranked third on the team in rushing attempts (26), fourth in rushing yards (105), fifth in receptions (15) and sixth in receiving yards (170). He averaged 24 snaps per game on offense until Sunday’s loss, when he got just six.

The Ravens have struggled to re-establish their running game after a productive 2017 season. Starter Alex Collins is averaging 3.7 yards per carry, and backup Buck Allen just 2.6 per attempt. Neither has a run of longer than 19 yards this season.

In a corresponding move, the Ravens released veteran linebacker and special teams leader Albert McClellan. McClellan, who did not make the team’s season-opening roster before rejoining the Ravens after C.J. Mosley’s injury, has three tackles this season and played in over 78 percent of the Ravens’ special teams snaps.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer