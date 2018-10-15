The Ravens set a franchise record for sacks. Here's how they crowed about it on Twitter.

How does a team in this day and age celebrate a franchise-record 11 sacks?

By changing their Twitter handle of course.

Shortly after the game, the Ravens changed their handle to RavenSSSSSSSSSSS with the message, “After 11 sacks today, we had to change up the name.”

The Ravens defense stifled Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and held Tennessee scoreless at home for the first time in its history in a 21-0 rout on Sunday. The Ravens’ previous sack record was nine; their 11 were one short of an NFL record.

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith led the way with a career-high three sacks. Inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor had two; and outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Terrell Suggs, inside linebacker Kenny Young, safety Tony Jefferson, defensive lineman Chris Wormley and defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. each recorded one.