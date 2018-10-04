Ravens kicker Justin Tucker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Eight days after earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was honored for the breadth of his work so far this season, being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month on Thursday.

Tucker won the award for the fifth time in his career by converting nine of his first 10 field-goal tries this season, including six of seven from 40 yards or longer.

Tucker, 28, goes into this weekend’s game at the Cleveland Browns as the most accurate kicker in NFL history, the only one to make at least 90 percent of his attempts (90.2 percent).

New Orleans Saints kicker Will Lutz, who was with the Ravens in training camp in 2016, was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

Also Thursday morning, the Ravens announced they have signed wide receiver Andre Levrone to their practice squad and released defensive end Christian LaCouture. Levrone, 23, was with the Ravens in training camp.

CAPTION Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree talks about the first quarter of the season, rivalries, and Justin Tucker. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree talks about the first quarter of the season, rivalries, and Justin Tucker. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco talks about the team's start and playing the Cleveland Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco talks about the team's start and playing the Cleveland Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

