Ravens training camp highlights: Jordan Lasley wins rookie battle; Patrick Ricard shows his moves

Taking it indoors

With inclement weather in the neighborhood for much of the late morning and early afternoon Tuesday, the Ravens relocated practice to their full-field indoor facility. The only signs of the elements were the streams and occasional howls of torrential rain that pelted the structure.

Kicking things off

Special teams units at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium have to be wary of punts that, if kicked high enough, can clang off the venue’s massive scoreboard. At the Ravens’ relatively low-ceilinged indoor facility, it’s almost an expectation among support staffers that Sam Koch’s punts will ricochet off the top of the structure and wobble to the ground.

Back, back, back

During one 11-on-11 session, third-string quarterback Robert Griffin III scrambled so far back from incoming pressure that he ended up in the arms of some offensive linemen standing about 10 yards back of the original line of scrimmage. At that point, the play was called dead.

Hurst’s pop

Back at practice for the first time since Thursday, rookie tight end Hayden Hurst was not shy about announcing his presence in a setting where tackling was not allowed. After one catch, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound South Carolina turned upfield and threw his weight around, first into cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste and then safety DeShon Elliott.

Ricard’s moves

Defensive lineman Patrick Ricard, who also moonlights as a fullback for the Ravens, might have earned the biggest cheers in a positional drill Tuesday. In a head-to-head exercise that cycled through pairs of defensive linemen and offensive linemen, Ricard could smile wide after a quick get-off and effective inside move that earned kudos from teammates and coaches. He broke free again a few minutes later, too.

Rookie’s veteran polish

Wide receiver Jordan Lasley impressed with his advanced route-running ability during a one-on-one drill. Unfortunately for cornerback Darious Williams, an undrafted free agent, two of the former UCLA star’s best catches came against him.

Hidden from view

With practice moved indoors, reporters were limited to viewing the day’s proceedings from behind one end zone. Even worse, if a line of Ravens stood between the media and a drill, as they did near midfield for several minutes Tuesday, it was tough to tell who was doing what.

Board scores

Linebacker Chris Board, an undrafted free agent from North Dakota State, had one of the day’s defensive highlights when he jumped a running back’s crossing route. If only the back had let the quarterback know he was going to give up on the pattern. Board came up with the easy interception and didn’t have to return it far for a score.

Film buff

A day after referencing “Caddyshack,” coach John Harbaugh dipped back into his knowledge of cinema. Asked whether he had heard from people who thought his comments Monday about rookies' toughness were overly harsh, Harbaugh gave something of a nonanswer: “There was a pretty funny article. I can’t remember who wrote it. They were talking about the old man, ‘Get off my yard,’ whatever it was, yelling at the kids. What was the show? ‘Sandlot?’ It was pretty funny, actually. We have a lot of kids playing in our yard, man. They’re all in our yard playing, so it’s good.”

