Ravens 2017 training camp primer: A position-by-position breakdown

Roster questions will be answered over the next six weeks as position battles are sorted out. Injuries will inevitably occur. A few veterans will be phased out and an unknown undrafted rookie or two will emerge as a potential key piece.

The period players affectionately call “the grind” begins Thursday when the Ravens will be on the field for the first full-squad practice of training camp. The Ravens’ first preseason game is Aug. 10 against the Washington Redskins and the 53-man roster must be set by Sept. 2.

In between, established veterans will get ample opportunity to get in game shape and become acquainted with new teammates. Rookies will have chances to open the eyes of the coaching staff. For every roster certainty, there has been an undrafted free agent like Zachary Orr or Michael Pierce who has made the team after being given virtually no chance by outsiders at the start of camp.

Trying to get back to the playoffs after a two-season hiatus, the Ravens have an unsettled offensive line and a banged-up tight end group. They are deep at outside linebacker but relatively thin on the inside. Their secondary will have a decidedly different look.

Several factors, including injuries, potential late-summer additions, the unpredictability of player performance and the importance the Ravens place on special teams in deciding the last couple of spots make it difficult to project the team’s 53-man roster heading into the Sept. 10 regular-season opener at the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Ravens training camp set to begin later this week, The Baltimore Sun takes a position-by-position look at the roster locks and long shots, along with players on the bubble.

QUARTERBACKS

How many they’ll likely keep: 2

Locks if healthy: Joe Flacco, Ryan Mallett

Long shots: Dustin Vaughan

Skinny: As usual, there’s no drama here. The Ravens haven’t kept three quarterbacks on their regular-season opening roster since 2009. If they didn’t in 2016 with Flacco coming off knee surgery and Josh Johnson starring in the preseason, they won’t this year. Vaughan, added to the team’s practice squad late last year, is viewed more as a camp arm than a significant challenger to Mallett’s backup job.

RUNNING BACKS

How many they’ll likely keep: 4

Locks if healthy: Terrance West, Danny Woodhead

On the bubble: Buck Allen, Taquan Mizzell, Lorenzo Taliaferro (fullback), Ricky Ortiz (fullback)

Reserve/suspended list: Kenneth Dixon (four games)

Skinny: Under John Harbaugh, the Ravens have traditionally kept three tailbacks and a fullback. If they stick to that plan, Allen will compete with Mizzell for one spot with Taliaferro and Ortiz trying to win the fullback job. However, the Ravens could gain some roster flexibility by using Taliaferro both at fullback and as the No.3 tailback, similar to Le’Ron McClain’s old role. That could get them through until Dixon returns from suspension. In either circumstance, Allen needs a strong summer to earn a spot.

WIDE RECEIVERS

How many they’ll likely keep: 6

Locks if healthy: Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, Breshad Perriman, Chris Moore

On the bubble: Kenny Bell, Michael Campanaro, Chris Matthews, Keenan Reynolds

Long shots: Quincy Adeboyejo, Aaron Bailey, C.J. Board, Tim Patrick, Tim White

Skinny: There are probably one or two open spots if you’re operating under the assumption that Moore, a young player team officials have talked up, is a lock. Expected to be ready for training camp after sustaining an offseason toe injury, Campanaro is a favorite for one of them. His punt return ability strengthens his case. Matthews has size and experience, but Bell stood out in offseason practices. Adeboyejo and White head the team’s five-man undrafted free-agent wide receiver class.

TIGHT ENDS

How many they’ll likely keep: 3

Locks if healthy: Nick Boyle, Crockett Gillmore, Benjamin Watson

On the bubble: Ryan Malleck, Vince Mayle, Maxx Williams

Reserve/suspended list: Darren Waller (one year)

Skinny: This is one of the hardest positions to forecast because it’s unclear who will be healthy. Gillmore has dealt with myriad injuries, including a recent hamstring problem. It’s believed Watson will be ready, but he’s 36 and coming off Achilles surgery. Williams is recovering from knee surgery and Harbaugh was noncommittal about his availability for camp. He could be a candidate to start the season on the physically unable to perform list. The Ravens need two of the three to be ready for the regular season.

OFFENSIVE LINE

How many they’ll likely keep: 9

Locks if healthy: Ronnie Stanley (tackle), Alex Lewis (guard/tackle), John Urschel (center/guard), Marshal Yanda (guard), James Hurst (tackle), Jermaine Eluemunor (guard/tackle), Nico Siragusa (guard)

On the bubble: Ryan Jensen (center/guard), Stephane Nembot (tackle), Matt Skura (center), De’Ondre Wesley (tackle)

Long shots: Jarell Broxton (guard), Roubbens Joseph (tackle), Brandon Kublanow (center), Jarrod Pughsley (guard), Maurquice Shakir (guard)