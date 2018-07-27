Observations from the sixth day of Ravens training camp, first unofficial depth chart

After a rainy day Tuesday and a day off Wednesday, the Ravens were back outside for their sixth training camp practice Thursday morning. Later, the team’s public-relations staff published its first unofficial depth chart. Here are some observations and notes:

The hairy prankster

Safety Eric Weddle’s court jester antics spare no one, not even the players who perhaps need repetitions the most. After a secondary drill ended Thursday, Weddle headed back to the middle of the field. A receiving drill caught his eye. Seeing the route being run — a tunnel screen, in which receivers feint outside before zipping inside, almost parallel to the offensive line — Weddle decided to jump one pass. It was the easiest deflection of his career.

Never mind that the receiver he undercut was Breshad Perriman. All in good fun. The former first-round pick living life on the bubble pretended to chase Weddle, who ran away grinning.

Later in the practice, Weddle, jogging off the field amid some 11-on-11 action, missed connecting on a low-five with safety replacement Anthony Levine Sr. Levine didn’t seem to care. Weddle did. Ever the perfectionist, he made a U-turn as the offense huddled and went back for some skin. Or glove. Whatever you call it, Weddle got it.

Humphrey’s bad day

If receiver John Brown was the toast of the Ravens’ offense Thursday, cornerback Marlon Humphrey was the day’s, well, toasted. The second-year player allowed several long completions, at times looking a half-step slow after the day off, far from the standout form he showed most of his rookie season.

No corner wants to get beaten over the top, as Humphrey was, but remember that quarterbacks this early in training camp have as much pocket freedom as they would in an intramural flag football game. They can wait and wait and wait, and then, when they’re finally ready, go long, with minimal sight-line interference.

It wasn’t all bad, anyway. Early in practice, Humphrey broke well on a curl route by wide receiver Michael Crabtree for a well-timed deflection, earning praise from his teammates and a hand off the ground from an ecstatic Chris Hewitt, the team’s secondary coach. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said afterward that he’s so far found no reason to sour on his rising star.

“I think he’s dealing with it just fine,” he said of Humphrey’s off-day. “I think that’s a question you’re going to have to ask him. Maybe I’ll ask him. But he’s going to be a dominant corner in this league. You’re seeing some things, maybe today, and I haven’t seen the tape yet. There’s times when the ball is getting downfield — especially when we’re in shells — we’re not going to collide with the receivers. Like I said, I haven’t watched the tape on it, but I know overall, his body of work has been outstanding.”

Depth charge

If you believe rookie hazing is mainly the purview of veterans, may I direct you to the Ravens’ first depth chart of the preseason, which, I repeat, is unofficial.

Rookie Lamar Jackson, for all of his up-and-down play, has consistently gotten backup reps behind Joe Flacco. At least he’s ahead of one veteran. (Sorry, Josh Woodrum.)

Rookie Jordan Lasley’s talent has popped throughout training camp, and he has probably fared no worse than Perriman. But for now Lasley is a third-stringer, along with fellow rookie Jaleel Scott. The fourth-stringers are undrafted rookies Jaelon Acklin, Janarion Grant and Andre Levrone.

Rookie Orlando Brown Jr. has been a mainstay at right tackle throughout camp, even seeing some time briefly at left tackle Wednesday, but is No. 2 here. Guard Marshal Yanda’s eventual return from injury will force coach John Harbaugh’s hand on the right side of the line. Preseason games should give him an idea of whom to trust at what spots.

Rookie Hayden Hurst has been in and out of practice because of a mix of a “soft tissue” concern and a lack of calluses, or something. But his role as the Ravens’ No. 4 tight end — excuse me, co-No. 4 tight end — is a spot the first-round pick should also be in and out of, and fast.

