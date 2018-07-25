In crowded Ravens receiving corps, Chris Moore comfortable with competition

Wide receiver Chris Moore streaked across the end zone Tuesday, a pass from rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson in his clutches, another notch in his belt.

“I’m just out here trying to show them I belong on this team, and if they keep me, I’m going to make plays for them,” Moore said.

With John Brown, Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead IV new to the team and expected to contribute significantly, Moore feels as if he’s in “a different room.”

He doesn’t, however, feel as if he’s fighting for his job with anyone.

“Every year, there’s competition between the receivers. They always bring a lot of receivers, and we all try to do our best, and the end of the day, it’s who they choose,” he said.

Moore had 18 catches for 248 yards last season, with three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Crabtree had 58 catches for 618 yards and eight touchdowns; Brown had 21 receptions for 299 yards and three touchdowns; and Snead had eight catches for 92 yards.

Moore said he’s learning what he can from the veterans.

“It’s big learning,” Moore said. “Helps me see the field better, helps me get open more, understand defenses and how to run routes better. They’ve been a big help for me.”

Moore has been happy to use his time to get to know Jackson as well, feeling like he was buying stock early in a small company ready to explode.

“I feel like I get a head start, really, because the longer he stays here, the longer I stay here, the more our connection gets stronger,” he said. “We’ve already started making plays, and it’s only going to get better from here.”

