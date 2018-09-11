Ravens tight end Nick Boyle still seeking first career touchdown — even though he scored Sunday

Nick Boyle thought his personal nightmare was over.

On the Ravens’ opening series of the third quarter in Sunday’s 47-3 rout of the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium, the fourth-year tight end thought he had scored the first touchdown of his career when he caught a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco in the right flat and waltzed the remaining three yards into the end zone.

But wide receiver Willie Snead IV was flagged for pass interference when he set a pick against free safety Jordan Poyer to spring Boyle wide open. To add salt to the wound, the next play ended with Flacco connecting with Snead on a 13-yard touchdown on a slant.

Afterward, Boyle couldn’t help but notice that Snead was the thread linking the two plays.

“I think he did it on purpose,” Boyle quipped. “It’s all right though. Whenever it comes, I just want to play well. That’s what it comes down to.”

Flacco joked that Snead intentionally committed the pass interference penalty because he knew that Flacco would target him on the ensuing play.

“Boyle has still yet to score an NFL touchdown,” Flacco said. “So he was kind of ticked about that.”

CAPTION Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about preparing for Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about preparing for Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "I think the conditions didn't end up being too bad," said Joe Flacco after the Ravens 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "I think the conditions didn't end up being too bad," said Joe Flacco after the Ravens 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Boyle, who has caught 55 passes for 440 yards, left Delaware ranked second among the program’s tight ends in career touchdowns with 12, including four as a senior in 2014. The inability to find the end zone as a pro has not escaped Boyle’s attention.

“I haven’t scored,” he said. “So whenever the time is right, I guess it’s going to happen. I guess that’s what it comes down to.”

Boyle, who caught three passes for 40 yards, also committed a false start and a pass interference of his own on back-to-back plays in the second quarter. But he was more upset about a ball he dropped earlier in the period.

“That’s the only thing I look at,” he said of the drop. “But it was cool. There are definitely plays you can improve on from Week 1, which is exciting for Week 2 when there’s a quick turnaround. You want to go out next week and improve on what you did.”

Browse photos of 2018 Ravens training camp and preseason practices.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun