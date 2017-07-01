New Ravens safety Tony Jefferson plays with chip on shoulder from not being drafted

As the hours of the 2013 NFL draft slogged by, Tony Jefferson's emotions raced past confusion and despair.

“I was angry,” he says. “So angry.”

He had been a blue-chip high school recruit and delivered three productive seasons for one of the most prominent college programs in the country. Why, all of a sudden, did no one want him? Why wasn’t he drafted? He’d left Oklahoma early in anticipation of guaranteed NFL riches. Instead, he was hurtling into a void he’d never even fathomed.

“It was mind-boggling,” said his father, Tony Sr., who sat beside his son in the family’s San Diego home during the draft.

But Tony Sr., a heavyweight boxer turned preacher, had always told his son: “A righteous man falls seven times so he can get back up.” It was an ideal to which Jefferson would cling as he fought to build a pro career from the ashes of his undrafted agony.

Four years later, Jefferson smiles easily as he recalls those days. He has just come off the practice field in Owings Mills, sweating through the purple and black uniform of the team that gave him $36 million to be its starting safety. And even though he has been a Raven for just a few months, he already feels essential to the team’s ecosystem.

He busts on rookies for their eccentric fashion choices and schemes elaborate coverage tricks with fellow safety Eric Weddle. When free-agent receiver Jeremy Maclin came to town for a recruiting visit, he attended an NBA Finals party with various Ravens players. The host? Tony Jefferson.

He inherited his buoyant personality from Tony Sr. “Put me in a room full of KKK members, and I’ll be laughing and playing pool with them by the end of the day,” the elder Jefferson booms.

But to understand how this newly minted NFL star came to his current position of comfort in Baltimore, you need to realize Tony Jr. is still the guy who could not grasp why the football world turned up its nose at him four years ago.

Jefferson, 25, displays an astonishing recall of the details from his first preseason games with the Arizona Cardinals, when he was out to prove every team in the league had made a terrible mistake. He still speaks of those days in the present tense, as if he’s reliving them constantly.

Every morning, he scrawled the same message on the dry-erase board in his locker: “Where there’s a will there’s a way.”

First game against the Green Bay Packers, he didn’t play until the last five minutes but made three tackles. Second game against the Dallas Cowboys, he entered in the second quarter and almost immediately intercepted a pass. He intercepted another to seal the game late. Third game, didn’t play a down. “At that point I’m upset,” he remembers, his voice hardening. Fourth and final preseason game against the Denver Broncos, he was stuck on the sideline until the fourth quarter. Finally unleashed, he whipped off a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery, a pass deflection and a sack to halt the Broncos’ final drive.

Still, he thought the Cardinals might cut him the next morning. When he arrived and saw a rival safety’s locker cleaned out instead, he ducked into a bathroom and “cried like a baby.”

He was an NFL player, though in many ways, his fight was just beginning.

Road to the snub

As a kid growing up in San Diego, Jefferson had no reason to believe he’d one day need to scrap for a job. Tony Sr. started him playing youth football before he even reached elementary school, and he was always one of the best players, a natural seek-and-destroy force.

Aggression was his default state. He rooted for the Raiders, even though he lived in Chargers country. And he was crestfallen when district lines prevented him from donning the silver and black for the Balboa Raiders in Pop Warner ball. Off the field, he pretended to be a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

The future NFL star was actually the little guy in his family home. Tony Sr. is 6 feet 3 and 285 pounds, and Jefferson’s mother, Adria, is 5-10. His older brother was a football star and even his sister is taller than him.

“It’s because I’m bow-legged,” the 5-11 Jefferson said, laughing.

His softer side was most likely to come out in the company of his grandmother, Audrey Rush, who made him fresh salads and “the world’s best green beans” to help him diet and let him listen to the rap music his father strictly forbade.

“She was one of the realest, kindest people ever to walk this earth,” he said of his nana, who died two years ago.

He tries to balance her sweetness with Tony Sr.’s discipline when parenting his own son, 2-year-old Tony Jefferson III (aka TJ3 or “Stink”).

As he neared high school, Jefferson also began boxing. Tony Sr. had been an Olympic contender in the super heavyweight division and saw similar talent in his son, who naturally kept his hands high and flashed a deadly uppercut.

To this day, Jefferson works out in boxing gyms when he’s home in California, and he hasn’t ruled out attempting to fight when he’s done with football.

But Tony Sr. did not believe his son could play football, box and balance a high school workload. He was convinced Tony Jr.’s passion and greatest talent lay on the field rather than in the gym, so he urged him to set his gloves aside.

Jefferson did so and blossomed into an All-American defender at Eastlake High School in Chula Vista. He flirted with several other big-time college programs before he chose Oklahoma because of the stability he perceived in coach Bob Stoops’ operation.

He was a freshman All-American for the Sooners and started 25 of 26 games as a sophomore and junior. His path to the NFL appeared smooth, until he felt tightness in his hamstring on the eve of the pre-draft scouting combine.

Don’t run the 40-yard dash if you don’t feel right, his trainer told him. “But my competitiveness took over and I wanted to show what I had,” Jefferson said.

He ran his first 40-yard dash in a disappointing 4.75 seconds and felt his hamstring pop during his second. He was devastated.