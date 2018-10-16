Ravens snap count analysis from Sunday's win over the Titans: Cutting the defense's workload

Ravens offensive snaps vs. Titans

Matt Skura, C — 75

James Hurst, T — 75

Ronnie Stanley, T — 75

Marshal Yanda, G — 75

Joe Flacco, QB — 75

Alex Lewis, G — 58

Willie Snead IV, WR — 54

Nick Boyle, TE — 47

John Brown, WR — 41

Michael Crabtree, WR — 40

Chris Moore, WR — 39

Alex Collins, RB — 34

Maxx Williams, TE — 33

Buck Allen, RB — 28

Mark Andrews, TE — 20

Hayden Hurst, TE — 18

Bradley Bozeman, G — 17

Gus Edwards, RB — 14

Orlando Brown Jr., T — 5

Lamar Jackson, QB — 2

Takeaways

» The Ravens turned to the rookie, Bozeman, when Lewis went out with a neck injury. Coach John Harbaugh said it was because Bozeman had the most practice repetitions at guard. But if Lewis is out long-term, there’s a good chance James Hurst will move to guard and Orlando Brown Jr. will step in at right tackle.

» Moore played a season-high 39 snaps as the Ravens spread the wealth at wide receiver. Crabtree had his most productive game as a Raven despite playing a season-low 40 snaps.

» Edwards carried 10 times in 14 snaps, and it will be interesting to see whether he earned a heftier workload.

» At tight end, the Ravens leaned more heavily on veterans Boyle and Williams than rookies Andrews and Hayden Hurst, probably because they wanted run blockers for their more power-oriented attack against the Titans. Hurst actually played less than he did in his debut, so he’s still searching for his fit.

» Jackson tied a season-low with two snaps but maintained his status as a threat by breaking loose for 22 yards on one of those.

Ravens defensive snaps vs. Titans

Eric Weddle, FS — 44

Tony Jefferson, SS — 44

C.J. Mosley, LB — 44

Brandon Carr, CB — 32

Terrell Suggs, LB — 30

Marlon Humphrey, CB — 29

Tavon Young, CB — 28

Matthew Judon, LB — 27

Jimmy Smith, CB — 27

Willie Henry, DT — 23

Tim Williams, LB — 22

Brent Urban, DE — 21

Za’Darius Smith, LB — 21

Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 16

Brandon Williams, DT — 16

Kenny Young, LB — 15

Chris Wormley, NT — 14

Michael Pierce, NT — 14

Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 12

Chuck Clark, FS — 5

Takeaways

» The Ravens did their veteran defenders a huge service by keeping them off the field for so much of the game. Suggs and Brandon Williams cut their workloads by more than half from the previous week. Even the three guys who stayed on the field the entire game — Weddle, Jefferson and Mosley — played 36 fewer snaps than they had in Cleveland.

» After Levine received so much praise all week for his defensive excellence, he played the fewest snaps he had since the season opener.

» The Ravens kept the workload at cornerback fairly even among Carr, Humphrey, Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith. We’ll see whether that changes Sunday against the high-powered New Orleans Saints.

» Onwuasor was back to sharing an equal load with Kenny Young at weak-side linebacker, and he made the most of his 16 snaps with one of his most productive games as a pro. Za’Darius Smith also maximized his time with three sacks on just 21 snaps. Second-year linebacker Tyus Bowser was notable for his absence from the active roster, and he might sit for a while given the way everyone else played.