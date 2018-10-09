On the road vs. Titans, Ravens are field-goal favorites again

The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the host Tennessee Titans ahead of their Week 6 matchup, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.
Sunday’s game is, for the time being, the third straight Ravens game with a three-point spread. The Pittsburgh Steelers were favored by a field goal ahead of their Week 4 meeting with the Ravens, and the Browns entered Sunday’s game as three-point underdogs in Cleveland. Neither game ended as predicted, with the Ravens’ loss to the Browns dropping them to 3-2.
The Titans (3-2) often acquit themselves well in Tennessee against favored opponents. According to CBS Sports, the Titans are 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall as home underdogs, most notably a 26-23 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.
The Ravens lost to Tennessee in Nashville, 23-20, last season and have traded wins with the Titans over their past six meetings. Overall, the series history is even at 11-11.
The over-under for the game is is 41½ points, the second-lowest total of Week 6.