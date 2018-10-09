On the road vs. Titans, Ravens are field-goal favorites again

The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the host Tennessee Titans ahead of their Week 6 matchup, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

Sunday’s game is, for the time being, the third straight Ravens game with a three-point spread. The Pittsburgh Steelers were favored by a field goal ahead of their Week 4 meeting with the Ravens, and the Browns entered Sunday’s game as three-point underdogs in Cleveland. Neither game ended as predicted, with the Ravens’ loss to the Browns dropping them to 3-2.

The Titans (3-2) often acquit themselves well in Tennessee against favored opponents. According to CBS Sports, the Titans are 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall as home underdogs, most notably a 26-23 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

The Ravens lost to Tennessee in Nashville, 23-20, last season and have traded wins with the Titans over their past six meetings. Overall, the series history is even at 11-11.

The over-under for the game is is 41½ points, the second-lowest total of Week 6.

CAPTION "If they actually did put 11-on-10, put all 11 inside, Joe (Flacco) would be out there by himself, and we’d throw it to him," said coach John Harbaugh. "They are respecting him to some degree." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "If they actually did put 11-on-10, put all 11 inside, Joe (Flacco) would be out there by himself, and we’d throw it to him," said coach John Harbaugh. "They are respecting him to some degree." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "We ran it 28 times – that’s a lot of times to run it in this league," said coach John Harbaugh. "If you look at numbers around the league, that’s a lot." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "We ran it 28 times – that’s a lot of times to run it in this league," said coach John Harbaugh. "If you look at numbers around the league, that’s a lot." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer