Ravens gameday portal: Live updates, everything you need to know during game vs. Titans

Welcome to your Ravens-Titans watching companion. Return here throughout Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. game for real-time recaps and analysis and our reporters’ answers to your questions. Reporters will respond live on Twitter, and we’ll round up their answers here. Have a question now? Ask it using the widget below. (On our app? Use this form.)

CAPTION Ravens running back Alex Collins talks about sticking to the game plan and staying consistent should lead to a successful outcome. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens running back Alex Collins talks about sticking to the game plan and staying consistent should lead to a successful outcome. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens veteran Marshal Yanda on going up against Titans defensive coordinator and former coach Dean Pees. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens veteran Marshal Yanda on going up against Titans defensive coordinator and former coach Dean Pees. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)