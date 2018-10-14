Instant analysis: Ravens defense dominates with 11-sack day in 21-0 win vs. Titans

The Ravens set a franchise record with 11 sacks in a dominant defensive effort, wrapping up a three-game road trip with a 21-0 win at Nissan Stadium.

Za’Darius Smith had a team-high three sacks, and seven other players had at least one. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota finished with fewer completions (10) than the Ravens (4-2) had sacks. Tennessee (3-3) entered the game having allowed nine sacks all season.

Quarterback Joe Flacco, who was not sacked, finished 25-for-37 for 238 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Wide receivers Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead IV combined for 13 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown.

With the win and the Cincinnati Bengals' loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens moved back into a tie for first place in the AFC North. They face the New Orleans Saints (4-1) in Baltimore next Sunday.

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Eleven sacks. It sounds weird when you say it out loud, doesn’t it? Eleven sacks. The Ravens showed a lot of improvement on offense after a lethargic display in their Week 5 loss to the Cleveland Browns, but this was a butt-kicking of the highest order. Marcus Mariota never looked comfortable, and the Ravens never let him find his footing.

Childs Walker, reporter: This was a perfect expression of how the Ravens want to play. They sustained long drives and finished them with touchdowns. They befuddled the Tennessee offense with their ever-shifting rush and coverage looks. They got their No. 1 receiver, Michael Crabtree, back on track. Joe Flacco reserved his best throws for third down, when they were most needed. The Titans weren’t impressive, but the fact remains no one else has dominated them this season, certainly not in Nashville. You look at the Ravens’ scoring margin and the way they’ve controlled opponents in the second half, and the evidence is mounting that this might be a really good team.

Peter Schmuck, columnist: The Ravens did just about everything right on a day when just about everything went wrong for the Titans, scoring a big win that moved the Ravens back into a first-place tie with the Bengals, who suffered a heart-breaking loss to the Steelers earlier in the day.

