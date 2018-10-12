Ravens CB Anthony Averett, RB De'Lance Turner ruled out vs. Titans; five questionable

Ravens rookie cornerback Anthony Averett and rookie running back De’Lance Turner will miss Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans with hamstring injuries, the team announced Friday.

Averett, a fourth-round draft pick, has not played since Week 2. Turner, an undrafted rookie who has played sparingly on offense this season, did not practice Thursday or Friday after being limited Wednesday.

The Ravens secondary is hoping for improved health elsewhere. Slot cornerback Tavon Young (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game in Nashville — he missed Thursday’s practice and was limited Friday — as are starting cornerback Brandon Carr (knee) and defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (hamstring). Carr and Levine were also questionable entering Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns but played significant snaps.

Also questionable are defensive tackle Michael Pierce (foot), who has missed two of the Ravens’ past three games, and outside linebacker Tim Williams (hamstring), who was inactive Sunday and limited in practice all week.

For the Titans, starting safety Kenny Vaccaro was ruled out, as was reserve linebacker Will Compton. Former Ravens outside linebacker Kamalei Correa is questionable, and Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan is available after recovering from a foot injury.

