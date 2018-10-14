How to watch Ravens vs. Titans: Week 6 game time, TV, odds and more

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 6 game between the Ravens (3-2) and Tennessee Titans (3-2).

Time: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: CBS/Ch. 13 (Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon, Steve Tasker)

Coverage map:

506sports.com Blue: Ravens at Titans. Red: Jaguars at Cowboys. Gray: No NFL game. Blue: Ravens at Titans. Red: Jaguars at Cowboys. Gray: No NFL game. (506sports.com)

Stream: CBSSports.com

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Jarret Johnson, Justin Forsett)

Forecast: Cloudy, showers and scattered thunderstorms, high 60s to low 70s

Line: Ravens by 2½ (as of Saturday night)

