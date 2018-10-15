Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 21-0 win over the Tennessee Titans

From the Ravens' faith in Michael Crabtree to their emerging defensive identity under coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, here are five things we learned from a 21-0 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

This was a pure expression of how the Ravens want to play.

This might not go down as their best or most important performance of the year. But it’s hard to imagine a more potent distillation of the Ravens’ self-image.

When John Harbaugh dreams of football, his favorite visions must look something like this — comfort food for a soul raised on the pounding style of Michigan coach Bo Schembechler.

The Ravens traveled to a difficult road venue and took their opponent’s heart and legs with a 17-play touchdown drive in the first quarter and a 12-play touchdown drive to start the third. Those sequences, highlighted by impeccable third-down play from quarterback Joe Flacco, ate up more than 19 minutes of game clock.

When they weren’t grinding down the field on offense, they were chasing and battering Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in an overwhelming display of team defense. It’s hard to make history in a franchise defined by Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, but this was the first time the Ravens had ever sacked an opponent 11 times.

The Ravens ran 72 total plays compared with 40 for Tennessee, made 23 first downs compared with the Titans’ seven. Tennessee converted just once on 10 third-down attempts. The Ravens were 12-for-17.

We could list numbers all week. The point is that the Ravens controlled an opponent to a degree rarely seen in the modern NFL. They did it on the road against a team that beat them and made the playoffs in 2017.

On this day, a week after their essay in self-defeat against the Cleveland Browns, they were truly mighty.

With Michael Crabtree, the Ravens showed that sometimes, the best approach is to have a little faith.

Crabtree’s performance was a leading plot all week, for reasons the Ravens never anticipated when they signed him to lead their revamped receiving corps.

Fans blamed him for the 12-9 loss to Cleveland in which he failed to snare a potential game-winning touchdown in the back of the end zone. Crabtree was just as hard on himself, saying he needed to “get back in the lab” to sharpen the basic see-and-catch mechanics of his craft.

To their credit, Flacco and the team’s coaches expressed nothing but faith in Crabtree’s talent and doggedness. He’s earned that leeway with his long record of success, and any other approach would have been counterproductive with such a proud athlete.

CAPTION Baltimore Sun columnist Peter Schmuck talks about the Ravens' 21-0 win over the Tennessee Titans. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun columnist Peter Schmuck talks about the Ravens' 21-0 win over the Tennessee Titans. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens running back Alex Collins talks about sticking to the game plan and staying consistent should lead to a successful outcome. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens running back Alex Collins talks about sticking to the game plan and staying consistent should lead to a successful outcome. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Flacco refused to attribute any great significance to the fact he targeted Crabtree on his first important throw against the Titans. But that successful connection, backed up by a Crabtree touchdown catch, sapped any tension that might have lingered.

Late in the second quarter, Crabtree made a terrific catch on third-and-10, stopping the ball with his powerful hands at the same moment he tapped both feet inside the line. The blend of grace and concentration spoke to a man who mastered his trade long ago.

Crabtree finished with six catches for 93 yards, easily his best statistical line as a Raven.

None of this is to say he won’t drop passes going forward. But he’s capable of producing enough world-class plays to avoid being defined by his mistakes. That’s what his supportive teammates saw when they kept their eyes on Crabtree’s big picture.

The Ravens surely enjoyed dominating a battle of defenses with former coordinator Dean Pees.

Lord help a toothless offense against this frightfully deep defense, orchestrated by first-year coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

You look at the first six games and how often has the Ravens defense been on its heels? The first half in Cincinnati, a couple drives in the second quarter in Pittsburgh, the last drive of overtime in Cleveland? That’s about it.

On Sunday, the Ravens trampled the Titans to the tune of 11 sacks by eight different players — a bravura performance in front of their former defensive coordinator, Pees.

“I think our guys wanted to show their best to a guy they respected so much,” said Harbaugh, who retains warm personal feelings for his longtime assistant.

No one, least of all Martindale, seemed eager to discuss Pees in the run-up to Sunday’s game. Never mind the strange circumstances of last January, when he retired from the Ravens on New Year’s Day only to accept his current job with the Titans four weeks later. The players haven’t looked back. They love Martindale’s wide-open personality and the flexibility afforded them under his re-tooled system.

They swarmed him after the final gun in Nashville, showing off their appreciation for the world.

When Martindale’s defense is humming, it’s a wonderfully fluid Chimera. The same player will morph from a cover man to a pass rusher in a matter of seconds. Or vice versa.

We’ve seen a ton of snaps this year on which the Ravens have used five or even six defensive backs, with no weak-side linebacker beside C.J. Mosley. They can do it in part because safeties Tony Jefferson, Eric Weddle and Anthony Levine are just as comfortable stalking the line of scrimmage as they are covering in space. Both Levine and Jefferson were among the eight defenders who sacked Mariota on Sunday.

Beyond the sacks, the Ravens carried out their plan to box Mariota into the pocket and keep him from breaking the game open with his feet.