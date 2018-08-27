After showing off receiving skills, Tim White believes he's the playmaker the Ravens need

Through the Ravens’ first three preseason games, Tim White had caught only two passes for 20 yards. That changed Saturday night when the wide receiver had three receptions for 70 yards in a 27-10 victory at the Miami Dolphins.

White now trails only Breshad Perriman’s 112 yards for the team lead in receiving yards. But the second-year pro from Arizona State — who also has a 20-yard average on three kick returns and a 7-yard average on four punt returns in the preseason — said he has never doubted his ability to make contributions on offense.

CAPTION Ravens rookie tight end Hayden Hurst has a stress fracture in his foot and could miss 3-4 weeks. The Ravens’ drafted Hurst in the first round with the 25th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Ravens rookie tight end Hayden Hurst has a stress fracture in his foot and could miss 3-4 weeks. The Ravens’ drafted Hurst in the first round with the 25th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about the 4 game suspension of starting cornerback Jimmy Smith. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about the 4 game suspension of starting cornerback Jimmy Smith. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

“I just want to go out there and do what I have to do and perform the way that I could,” he said after Monday afternoon’s practice. “I believe in myself. I believe that I am a playmaker, and I believe I can come out here each and every game and make plays. That’s just in my mindset. So I just try to take that out there with me each and every single time.”

White, who was placed on injured reserve early in last year’s training camp because of torn ligaments in his thumb, finished with two of the offense’s three longest plays in Miami. He gained 33 yards on a throw from rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson and 30 yards on a pass from quarterback Josh Woodrum, and those plays helped the Ravens score 10 points in the fourth quarter.

For his effort, White was given an 86.8 grade by Pro Football Focus, the highest score by a Ravens offensive player.

“It feels good,” he said. “It feels like we’re clicking. We drove it down the field in the second half like we’re supposed to, and it felt good to be able to contribute to that. I just want to get out here and be consistent and just run through the same things I’ve been doing and stay on top of it.”

Coach John Harbaugh, who had last week implored the team’s young wide receivers to “go make the team,” was pleased by performances from White and rookie Jordan Lasley (three receptions for 30 yards and two first downs).

“I thought those two guys in particular, Tim and Jordan, did very well and not just those two guys,” Harbaugh said. “Really, if you watch that game, the thing I guess I was more proud of was the way guys stepped up. You had so many guys step up and play such good football.”

White’s case for earning a spot on the active roster took an optimistic turn after the announcement that rookie wide receiver Jaleel Scott had been placed on injured reserve and will sit out the entire 2018 season. But White said he is not wondering if he has made a favorable impression with the coaching staff.

“I just come out here to play,” he said. “I just want to enjoy football and enjoy it with my teammates, and I think that’s what is most important right now.”

Browse photos of 2018 Ravens training camp and preseason practices.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun