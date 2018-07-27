Ravens WR Tim White showing off his versatility as return specialist

Tim White’s quest to develop into a dual threat for the Ravens is beginning to come to fruition.

The second-year pro is among the next trio of wide receivers behind the starting threesome of Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead IV. And on Thursday, he topped the team’s depth chart as the primary kick and punt returner.

For the 24-year-old White, who joined the Ravens as an undrafted rookie after the 2017 NFL draft, the chance to contribute on both offense and special teams is one he does not take lightly.

“You want to come out here and show that you can be consistent,” he said after Friday’s practice at the team’s headquarters in Owings Mills. “You want to show that you can consistently show up on the big stage and make big plays. That’s what I’ve been doing my whole career ever since I started playing football in my junior year in high school. I just try to bring that mentality out here and bring it to the field.”

After sitting out last season because of torn ligaments in his thumb suffered in a preseason game against the Washington Redskins on Aug. 10, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound White is eager to demonstrate his worth to the team. He is listed on the depth chart in a second threesome that includes Chris Moore and Breshad Perriman, but has already made an impression on Crabtree.

“We’ve got some talented receivers in the room — young guys, older guys, even like Chris and those guys, Tim, guys that you sleep on, who can play ball,” the former Oakland Raider said recently. “I’m excited to get in there with those guys, and let’s just make it happen.”

White has shared kick and punt returns with teammates like Snead and rookies Janarion Grant and Jordan Lasley, but is the primary return specialist for now. Still, special teams coordinator and associate head coach Jerry Rosburg said the final look will not be determined until after seeing how certain players perform in games and practices in the preseason.

“It’s going to be a competition during preseason,” he said. “I’ve always said that the depth chart will determine itself based on how the players play. We’ll see who does well in preseason, and practices are really important. We’ve got some guys that we want to give chances in games against opponents.”

Versatility would seem to be a significant advantage in White’s bid to make the active roster, but he said he is not assuming anything.

“For me, I don’t really think about securing a spot,” he said. “My mentality is just to go every day and get better and learn from the vets out here. I understand it’s a business, but I understand that I’m a playmaker as well. I can play kick returner, punt returner and wide receiver.”

