Ravens' digital ticket era begins at Thursday's home preseason game

If you forget your lucky Ravens cap or that extra case of beer for the tailgate, remember to at least charge your phone.

The Ravens will start employing their mobile ticketing services at M&T Bank Stadium for Thursday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, beginning to bid adieu to the paper tickets of old.

Fans can access their tickets through the Ravens Mobile App, which can be found in their phone’s app store, and present their phones at the gate to Ravens staff, who will then scan the digital barcode for entry.

Graduating from paper tickets to digital is meant to speed up lines and take a step into the modern, cellphone-glued world, but most importantly to prevent fraud. If all goes according to plan with the Ravens’ digital system, it should be near impossible to thieve a ticket already belonging to someone else and resell it to unsuspecting buyers.

Those planning to skip the game who want to salvage some of the money they spent can sell their ticket through the app. Tickets as low as $6 are also still available through more traditional online resellers such as Stubhub, which sealed a deal with the NFL last year to be able to host digital tickets.

Season ticket owners have another option. Along with downloading their tickets to their phones, each were given a card attached to a lanyard, which can be tapped like a hotel key to get into games.

Additional staff will be at the gates to help those who, for instance, might not have a smartphone and will still need to present a printed ticket.

The Ravens are not the first team to obey the NFL’s league-wide mandate, which asks all 32 teams to use digital ticketing by 2019, but not all conversions have gone swimmingly. When the San Francisco 49ers converted in 2017, SFGate.com found that season ticket holders were unable to sell tickets in a timely manner before the game, limiting the ability to sell tickets for a hearty price. They instead had to obey the 49ers’ 72-hour window.

“[Digital], that’s the new world,” Ravens president Dick Cass said, “and we have to be part of the new world. It’s a big change for our fans, but in the end, I think everyone’s going to like it very much.”

