Tavon Young makes first interception since 2016 to help Ravens to early lead in Cleveland

Ravens slot cornerback Tavon Young made a sensational diving catch to intercept Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Cleveland’s first offensive series.

The interception, which led to a 44-yard field goal by Justin Tucker, was Young’s first since Week 15 of the 2016 season. He missed all of last season with a knee injury.

The Ravens take on the Browns in Cleveland Sunday at 1 p.m.

Young appeared shaken after the interception and did not play on the Ravens’ next defensive possession. The team announced he was in concussion protocol. He passed protocol and returned to the game in the second quarter.

Young struggled in a Week 2 loss in Cincinnati, where the Bengals picked on him using their large receivers, A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd.

But he rebounded with solid performances in wins over the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.

CAPTION Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree talks about the first quarter of the season, rivalries, and Justin Tucker. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree talks about the first quarter of the season, rivalries, and Justin Tucker. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco talks about the team's start and playing the Cleveland Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco talks about the team's start and playing the Cleveland Browns. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

