Ex-Ravens WR Steve Smith Sr. does not tolerate snubs, especially on live TV

The easiest way to get a rise out of Steve Smith Sr. is probably also the most foolish. Michael Irvin knows that now.

During a live NFL Network segment ahead of the Ravens’ Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Irvin said wide receiver Anquan Boldin was the last wide receiver whom quarterback Joe Flacco trusted. Boldin last played for the Ravens in 2012.

In 2014, of course, Smith joined the Ravens. He led the team in receiving yards his first year, would have repeated in 2015 had he remained healthy and finished behind only Mike Wallace in 2016.

So, yeah, Smith thought he was reliable. And no, he wasn’t going to take any guff, not even from a Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout.

“I got a doctorate in route running,” said Smith, who ranks seventh all time with 14,731 receiving yards, far ahead of the No. 27-ranked Irvin (11,904). “You got an associate’s degree, playa. That’s community college.”

Broadcasting hasn’t changed Smith. It’s just made him more versatile in his put-downs.

