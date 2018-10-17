Podcast re-examining former Ravens QB Steve McNair's death debuts

The first episode of a Sports Illustrated true-crime narrative podcast re-examining the death of former Tennessee Titans and Ravens quarterback Steve McNair was released Wednesday.

McNair was found dead in his downtown Nashville condominium on July 4, 2009, along with his mistress, Jenni Kazemi, in what police ruled a murder-suicide. Investigators concluded that Kazemi shot McNair as he slept before turning the gun on herself. But Vincent Hill, a former Nashville cop, later said Kazemi had no intention of seeing McNair the night before his death and did not shoot him.

McNair spent the final two seasons of his 13-year career in Baltimore, going 15-7 overall and passing for 4,163 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 2006 and 2007. He retired the following spring.

New “Fall of a Titan” episodes in the nine-part series will be published every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. You can listen to the first episode below.

