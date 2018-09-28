Scouting report for Sunday night's Ravens-Steelers game

RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Joe Flacco threw as well as he has in recent memory in the Ravens’ 27-14 victory over the Denver Broncos. Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg called an excellent game, emphasizing quick throws to a wide variety of targets, and the offensive line contained one of the league’s best pass rushers in Von Miller. Rookie tight end Mark Andrews has emerged as a key target in the middle of the field, and first-round pick Hayden Hurst could join him as soon as this week.

STEELERS PASSING GAME: Ben Roethlisberger threw three interceptions in a season-opening tie with the Cleveland Browns, but he’s returned to his usual productive form in the past two games. He threw for 506 yards the last time the Ravens played the Steelers. Second-year wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster leads the team with 27 catches for 356 yards. Perennial All-Pro Antonio Brown has averaged just 8.8 yards a catch, but he torched the Ravens for 213 yards last December. Pittsburgh tight ends Jesse James and Vance McDonald have averaged a combined 21.4 yards a catch.

EDGE: Steelers

***

RAVENS RUNNING GAME: The Ravens ran more persistently in Week 3 but again struggled to break substantial gains. They’re averaging 3.1 yards a carry on the season, compared with opponents’ 4.2. And their longest run of the season was a 16-yarder by backup quarterback Lamar Jackson. All of their starting linemen have graded worse at run blocking than pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. The team’s efficiency near the goal line has been a bright spot, with Alex Collins and Buck Allen combining for five touchdowns in three games.

STEELERS RUNNING GAME: All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell continues to hold out, but James Conner has filled in ably with 352 total yards, 15 catches and three rushing touchdowns in three starts. Pittsburgh’s offensive linemen have also graded worse as run blockers than pass blockers, according to Pro Football Focus.

EDGE: Steelers

***

RAVENS RUSH DEFENSE: Despite playing without middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive tackle Michael Pierce, the Ravens avoided big-play damage from Denver’s productive rookie runners, Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay. Overall, they’ve allowed opponents to average 4.2 yards a carry, decent but not overwhelming. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams and defensive end Brent Urban have both played stout run defense, and rookie linebacker Kenny Young has held his own.

STEELERS RUSH DEFENSE: Pittsburgh has struggled badly here, allowing 4.6 yards a carry through three games. Individually, linebacker Jon Bostic and tackles Stephon Tuitt and Cameron Heyward grade as good run defenders. But collectively, the Steelers have been outgained by almost 100 yards on the ground this season.

EDGE: Ravens

***

RAVENS PASS DEFENSE: This will be the key to the game as the Ravens have traditionally struggled to cover Brown without their No. 1 cornerback, Jimmy Smith, who won’t return from suspension until Week 5. Former defensive coordinator Dean Pees said he made a mistake not using Marlon Humphrey to shadow Brown in the Ravens’ 39-38 loss last December. The Steelers have also succeeded at picking on safeties Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson in the middle of the field. The Ravens have excelled against the pass in both of their victories this season, with Humphrey shining in coverage and linebacker Za’Darius Smith having his best season as an edge rusher.

STEELERS PASS DEFENSE: Pittsburgh allowed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw for 326 yards and six touchdowns in Week 2 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to throw for 411 yards on Monday night. The Steelers intercepted three passes against Fitzpatrick and sacked him three times, but they’re vulnerable to a hot quarterback. Joe Haden is the their best cover corner, and Heyward was one of the best interior pass rushers in the league in 2017.

EDGE: Ravens

***

RAVENS SPECIAL TEAMS: The Ravens committed two unusual lapses against Denver, allowing a blocked punt because of a whiffed block by second-year linebacker Tyus Bowser and a blocked field-goal attempt because they failed to account for a vaulting defender. Tim White avoided mistakes in his debut as the team’s primary kick returner. Justin Tucker made a pair of 52-yard field goals.

STEELERS SPECIAL TEAMS: Kicker Chris Boswell is off to a dreadful start — 1-for-4 on field-goal attempts with two missed extra-point tries. Boswell made 35 of 38 field-goal tries last year, including all four of his attempts from 50 yards or more. Ryan Switzer has averaged an excellent 11.1 yards on punt returns and a less impressive 19.6 yards on kick returns. The Steelers sometimes use Brown to return punts when they’re looking for a spark, though he’s yet to return one this season.