Ravens still hope to revive running game despite success of pass-first offense as they prep for Steelers

The hunger gnaws at Alex Collins, a desperation to see the blocks line up perfectly in front of him, break a tackle and then burst into the clear for 30 or 40 yards.

“Every time I touch the ball,” the Ravens running back said Friday as he reflected on a start to the season in which he’s managed just two carries of 10 yards or more. “It gets frustrating, but I try not to let that get to me, because me personally, every time I grab the ball, it’s on my mind, ‘Who do I need to make miss or run through to take it all the way?’ ”

The 2-1 Ravens traveled to Pittsburgh this weekend riding an unfamiliar wave of optimism about their passing game. Quarterback Joe Flacco has played two of his best games in recent memory in the team’s victories, and he’s throwing to so many productive targets that it’s hard to pick a favorite. An offense that stumbled out of the gate last season ranks fifth in the league in scoring.

But the Ravens have done it in spite of their running game, which has ranked as one of the least efficient in the NFL.

This raises two philosophical questions: Are the Ravens still a run-first team? And should they be?

It’s increasingly common to find smart football people who regard the run game as a mere accessory to the hyper-efficient passing offenses that have swept the NFL.

An evolution that began in the 1970s with Bill Walsh’s West Coast offense has led to a league in which six starters are currently completing more than 70 percent of their passes and in which Flacco’s 63.6 completion percentage — which would have led the league 20 years ago — is below average.

With that kind of certitude by air, who needs to hand the ball to a running back 30 times a game?

“I don’t know about that,” NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth said when asked if it’s still essential for an NFL offense to establish the run. “Pro Football Focus is my analytics company, and all the data — I almost hate to say this out loud because it so offends football people — [suggests] that every time you run the ball, you hurt your chances of winning the football game. It’s taken a lot of convincing. We’ve got pure math people who just run the numbers, and they work for every NFL team in the league now.”

Yet the Ravens have generally swum against this aerial tide, with coach John Harbaugh saying the ground game remains essential to his vision.

The most dynamic offenses in team history — most recently the 2014 attack called by then-coordinator Gary Kubiak — have featured banner seasons by running backs.

The Ravens rarely threw effectively in the first half of last season, and only Collins’ surprise breakout kept their offense above water.

The opposite has been true this season. Flacco came out gunning in an opening blowout of the Buffalo Bills, throwing 34 times in slightly more than a half of action. He attempted 55 passes in a Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, partly because the Ravens fell behind early. And he threw 40 more times in the team’s 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

Collins, meanwhile, has carried just 34 times in three games, averaging 3.4 yards per attempt, down from 4.6 last season. Overall, the Ravens rank second-worst in the league at 3.1 yards per attempt, and they have not broken a run longer than 16 yards.

All of their offensive linemen grade worse as run blockers than as pass blockers, according to Pro Football Focus. The scouting service rates right tackle James Hurst and left guard Alex Lewis as particularly ineffective.

If these trends continue, should the Ravens simply abandon their traditional emphasis on the run?

Coaches and players say no.

“With a good run game, it’s hard to stop an offense,” Collins said. “I feel like when you’ve got all sides of an offense working, there is no answer. I’d rather it be that way than only the pass game’s working and eventually, they may find an answer for that.”

The Ravens did make a more concerted effort to balance their offense against the Broncos, handing off to Collins seven times in the first quarter. He didn’t break loose on any of those attempts, but several players said the effort was important nonetheless. For example, Flacco used a play-action fake to set up a 30-yard catch-and-run by tight end Mark Andrews in the first quarter. That play, which helped set up a touchdown, followed a first-down handoff to Collins.

“Our average wasn’t very good, but we stuck with it,” Hurst said. “It’s physicality, it’s a mindset out there. We know we have to be better. We relish that opportunity to run the ball and impose your will on the defense. We know we have to do a better job of that, but it helps our offense, obviously.”

Flacco also said running attempts create a cumulative effect against the defense.

“It’s nice to be in games where we can grind it out and [are] afforded the luxury of wearing on people a little bit,” he said. “Where maybe a little early in the games, it doesn’t quite matter as much — the yards per carry. But a lot of times in these types of games, if you’re able to keep at it, your yards per carry just multiplies at the end of the game when you’ve been beating them up throughout the course of 45 minutes.”

Flacco seemed less certain the Ravens’ inefficient running against the Broncos set up their more effective passing attack.

“It’s really tough to know that,” he said. “I just know it’s a big part of what we do as an offense. It’s even a bigger part of what we do when we can get it going successfully.”

Here’s a not-so-secret truth about NFL offensive linemen: Pass blocking might be more essential to their earnings in the modern game, but run blocking speaks to their hearts.

On some level, they’re rough-and-tumble kids who love plowing into the rough-and-tumble kids on the other side. So you’ll rarely find a lineman who wants his team to run less.