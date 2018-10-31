Ravens favored by a field goal over Steelers in Week 9 matchup

The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 9 matchup Sunday, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

The spread is a reversal of their Week 4 matchup, when Pittsburgh was a three-point home favorite. The Ravens won handily then, 26-14, but have since fallen to third place in the AFC North, behind the division-leading Steelers (4-2-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (5-3).

If the line holds, Sunday’s game would be the fourth straight in which the Ravens (4-4) were favored by about a field goal, and the fifth overall with a spread of three points or fewer.

The Ravens are 4-3 overall and 6-1 against the spread in their past seven meetings against the Steelers, according to CBS Sports. But Pittsburgh has won three straight games entering Sunday and is 4-0 in its past four games as a road underdog.

The over-under for the game is 47½ points.

