Steelers favored by a field goal over Ravens in Week 4 matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers are field-goal favorites ahead of their Week 4 “Sunday Night Football” home game against the Ravens, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

After weeks of drama over running back Le’Veon Bell’s holdout and wide receiver Antonio Brown’s trade threat but no actual on-field success, the Steelers (1-1-1) broke through Monday night. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for 353 yards and three touchdowns, and Pittsburgh held off a late Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally for a 30-27 road win.

The result means every AFC North team has at least a .500 record this season, with the Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals tied for first after three games (2-1).

According to CBS Sports, the Steelers are 11-0 in night games since Week 5 in 2015 and 8-3 against the spread. The Ravens are 4-1 against the spread against Pittsburgh in their past five games but have lost the past three meetings, including a 39-38 defeat in their previous Sunday night meeting last December. The Steelers lead the all-time series, 27-21.

While Pittsburgh will likely again be without Bell, top Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith also will be absent as he completes his four-game ban for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. With Smith out injured last season, Roethlisberger threw for 506 yards, 213 of them to Brown in the Steelers’ win in December.

The over-under for the game is 51 points.

CAPTION "We thought it was leverage. We didn't think you could jump over the line there," said John Harbaugh on the block field goal. "The official had an explanation for it. It's a new one - I hadn't heard it." (Kevin Richardson) "We thought it was leverage. We didn't think you could jump over the line there," said John Harbaugh on the block field goal. "The official had an explanation for it. It's a new one - I hadn't heard it." (Kevin Richardson) CAPTION "We tried to run the ball out there in the second half, and that's what we had to do, and that's exactly what we should have done," said Joe Flacco when asked about having an effective running game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "We tried to run the ball out there in the second half, and that's what we had to do, and that's exactly what we should have done," said Joe Flacco when asked about having an effective running game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer