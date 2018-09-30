Instant analysis of the Ravens' 26-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers

Peter Schmuck, columnist: This game could have been decided a lot earlier if not for that fumble at the Steelers' goal line in the first half, but the way the game played out revealed the mental toughness of this Ravens team. The Steelers did what they do in the second quarter, during which they've given up just three points this season, and the Ravens defense did what it does in the second half. Give a game ball to Brandon Carr who had a very big game. Give another to O-coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, who directed a very creative offensive attack.

If was a very solid game all around, from Joe Flacco's terrific first quarter to Justin Tucker's four field goals. It also was a very big early-season victory, since the Ravens kept pace with the Bengals at the top of the standings and pushed the Steelers down to a 1-2-1 record. I think if you had asked John Harbaugh whether he would settle for a 3-1 record when Jimmy Smith comes back from suspension, he would have signed up for that in blood.

Childs Walker, reporter: Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg again caught an opponent off-balance with his inventive game planning early in the game. Joe Flacco played one of his best games ever in Pittsburgh, limiting his mistakes and throwing accurately to all portions of the field. Alex Collins’s fumble in the second quarter felt like a turning point in all the wrong ways. But give the Ravens credit for standing their ground after the Steelers roared back to tie the game at 14. After a helpless performance in the second quarter, the Baltimore defense continued its season-long pattern of second-half dominance. Justin Tucker again proved his remarkable value with clutch field goals of 47 and 49 yards. And the Ravens finally got their running game untracked when they needed to eat clock in the fourth quarter. This is the kind of victory the Ravens have not banked in recent seasons, and it could loom large when they’re fighting for the AFC North come November and December.