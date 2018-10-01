Ravens' 26-14 win over the Steelers by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 26-14 win at the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4:

0 – Passing plays of at least 20 yards surrendered by the Ravens in the second half. The defense gave up four passing plays of 20-plus yards in the first two quarters.

2 – Career interceptions for Ravens defensive back Anthony Levine Sr., who picked off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter. That was Levine’s first interception since Nov. 27.

2.1 – Average yards per carry by Steelers running back James Conner (19 yards on nine attempts). Le’Veon Bell has averaged 4.9 yards in five career games against the Ravens at Heinz Field.

5 – Penalties committed by Pittsburgh, which had been flagged a season-high 12 times twice this season. The Steelers were the most-penalized team in the NFL through the first three games with 37 penalties.

12 – Touchdowns in the same number of red-zone trips for the Ravens this season, an NFL record. That streak ended when running back Alex Collins lost a fumble at Pittsburgh’s 2-yard line in the second quarter.

