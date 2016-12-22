Ravens' Ronnie Stanley playing up to his draft status since struggling against Steelers

With each quarter, Ronnie Stanley's nightmare deepened.

Illegal use of the hands in the first. Two holding penalties in the second. Another in the third. And finally, worst of all, the Ravens' rookie left tackle let grizzled pass rusher James Harrison slip by him twice to sack Joe Flacco and then strip him.

Stanley had worked doggedly to come back from a foot injury that cost him four games of his debut season. But his re-entry, against the archrival Pittsburgh Steelers, was a reminder of pro football's harsh learning curve.

Ravens fans, dispirited by a string of worse-than-usual rookie classes, began to fret that the team had not selected the best player available with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 draft.

Seven weeks later, with another crucial game against the Steelers looming on Christmas Day, Stanley has done much to bury the memory of his worst performance as a Raven.

"I feel better and better every week, honestly," he said after practice Wednesday. "It feels like I'm playing my best game every week."

Three weeks in a row, the scouting website Pro Football Focus has graded him as one of the best left tackles in the league. And for last Sunday's win against the Philadelphia Eagles, the site awarded him its game ball as the Ravens' best overall performer.

"Ronnie's one of those select few, as a rookie, to be able to do what he's done," Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said. "Typically, to do that, you have to be really, really good first. You sort of have to have natural instincts, second. You have to stay healthy, typically. And then you've got to play at a really high level. … He's certainly played better and better every week, with very few steps back. Sometimes a rookie plays really well and then steps back. He hasn't done that."

The back-and-forth rivalry has featured plenty of villains over the years. Here are 10 Steelers who irked Ravens fans most.

Teammates agreed, noting they've admired Stanley's workmanlike nature since their first exposure to him after the draft.

"Ronnie's head is in the right place, and he is always working to get better and better," said Flacco, the man who benefits most directly from Stanley's talents. "Obviously, it shows in his play. I think that the one thing he has been able to work on is being more physical at the point of attack and really getting after people. I think he is doing a great job in that."

Flacco has particularly seen the rookie's play take off since Marshal Yanda shifted to the left side of the line to play beside him.

"I have said it before: I think Marshal being on the left side with him is definitely a confidence booster," the Ravens quarterback said. " I think it helps him with his confidence, everything. You talk about a kid with his head in the right place and willing to get better and willing to work and doing all the right things — he is that guy."

Stanley eagerly cosigned Flacco's Yanda theory.

"Before anything even happens, just him being there, his presence, it's like having a coach next to you," Stanley said. "You already feel like you're protected."

Yanda, one of the best offensive linemen in football, has given the rookie his stamp of approval, saying there's little question Stanley will be a long-term force in the league.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection has always viewed his own career as a relentless quest to improve in the face of injury and distraction. So Yanda offered perhaps his highest praise for Stanley on Thursday when he said, "He keeps getting a little bit better each week."

That's precisely what the Ravens expected when they picked Stanley over other top talents such as Miami Dolphins guard Laremy Tunsil and New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple.

"He was the sixth pick in the draft for a reason," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I think it is a credit to him that he is playing so well as a rookie. He is only going to get better. He is smart. He works very hard. He does not make the same mistake twice, usually. He can improve on things from one week to the next when you give him areas of improvement that you are kind of targeting."

Harbaugh advised patience with Stanley after his poor performance against the Steelers in November. He said the rookie's footwork was understandably rusty after he spent more than a month on the shelf.

"Technique doesn't just pop back," Stanley said. "Game speed isn't just there. Football's one of those sports where you can't just jump back into it, especially at my position, and expect to be right back where you were before."

Left tackle is a difficult position under the most optimal circumstances, a one-on-one tightrope dance with the deadliest pass rushers in the world. Recall that Jonathan Ogden, one of the greatest of all time, did not play the marquee position on the offensive line until his second season.

The Ravens threw Stanley into the fire immediately because they learned to trust the Notre Dame product during his first professional training camp. He was a steady presence and a diligent worker in addition to being a 6-foot-6, 320-pound mountain with nimble feet.

Though a fire builds in Stanley on game days, he's a gentle presence in the locker room, with a ready smile and a soft voice.

He said he believes an even temperament is best for his position, which requires him to step back and assess more than run out and obliterate the man in front of him.

"You have to be pretty relaxed to play left tackle or tackle in general," he said. "You've got to step back as fast as you can, but you've got to be controlled still. You have to be in control of your body, in control of your breathing. That's really important."

He'll face one of his greatest challenges of the season Sunday, trying to protect Flacco's blind side from the fiery 38-year-old Harrison in a do-or-die game for the Ravens.

The 6-foot, 242-pound Harrison, a former undrafted free agent out of Kent State, is Stanley's opposite in physical, temperamental and biographical terms. But in a way, that's what makes him such a difficult matchup for the Ravens' towering blue-chipper.