Stanley Jean-Baptiste’s interception was important ‘bounce-back play’ for Ravens cornerback

Stanley Jean-Baptiste’s performance in the Ravens’ 20-19 win at the Indianapolis Colts on Monday was not going well for the cornerback.

During one Indianapolis offensive series in the fourth quarter, quarterback Jacoby Brissett targeted Jean-Baptiste and connected with rookie wide receiver Steve Ishmael for a 13-yard gain on third-and-14 from the Colts’ 21-yard line and then a 39-yard play on first-and-10 from their 36.

But on Indianapolis’ next possession, Jean-Baptiste stepped in front of a pass from quarterback Phillip Walker intended for wide receiver Seantavius Jones to thwart a drive that had reached the Ravens’ 36. The interception was a big relief for the 6-foot-3, 216-pound Jean-Baptiste.

“It was kind of a bounce-back play for me,” he said after Wednesday’s practice. “I left some plays on the field that I wish I could have made. At the same time, I just wanted to put my team in the best situation to win the game.”

Jean-Baptiste conceded he was preoccupied by the previous completions he had surrendered on the Colts’ prior series.

“In a way, I was still thinking about that first play and how I let it slip out of my hands,” he said. “Finishing on the deep ball. That was a third-down play along the sideline. They didn’t get the first down, but it was third-and-long, and I should have known he was going to break at the sticks. Plays like that, I can’t let those happen.”

Jean-Baptiste’s perseverance was not lost on defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

“I was proud of Stan in that game because there was a perfect throw and a perfect catch against him, and he was in good coverage, and then he came back for the interception,” Martindale said. “He bounced right back.”

Jean-Baptiste joined safeties Chuck Clark and Anthony Levine Sr., cornerback Maurice Canady and outside linebacker Kamalei Correa in the interception department this preseason, and he leads the defense in solo tackles with 10. But he said he can play better.

“Not my best game,” he said. “I left some plays out there on the field. But I tried to execute as much as I could.”

