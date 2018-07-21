Ravens cancel tonight's open practice at M&T Bank Stadium because of inclement weather

The Ravens’ open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night has been cancelled because of inclement weather and heavy rain forecast for the evening, the team announced.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through Sunday for the Baltimore region.

The flash flood watch is in effect for Baltimore and surrounding Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard, Harford and Carroll counties until 2 a.m. Sunday. Those areas could experience “scattered incidents of flooding,” the weather service statement says.

The team will resume its normal schedule Sunday with an 11:35 a.m. practice at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.