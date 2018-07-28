Tavon Young finds fit as slot cornerback for Ravens

As pass-happy offenses in the NFL flourish, the importance of slot cornerbacks has grown exponentially. So there’s a certain level of satisfaction for Tavon Young, who has embraced his role as the Ravens’ primary nickel back.

“That’s where all the plays are,” he said Friday. “I just want to be on the field regardless of what I’m playing. I’m happy, and I’m excited for this season to be back with my teammates.”

Young, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, had shown promise as a rookie when he finished with 53 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions while making 11 starts. But his sophomore campaign was over before it began when he tore the ACL in his left knee during an offseason workout on June 1, 2017.

Since his rookie season, Young has been projected as the leading candidate to be the team’s slot cornerback. The position has become more valued as evidenced by the Miami Dolphins’ decision to make Bobby McCain the highest-paid nickel back, signing him in June to a four-year, $27 million deal with $13 million guaranteed. But it pales in comparison to the five-year, $75 million contract with $50 million in guarantees that outside cornerback Josh Norman signed with the Washington Redskins in 2016.

Still, what Young appreciates about playing slot cornerback is that he gets to concentrate on one position, leaving the outside spots to teammates such as Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey.

“I get to focus on one technique,” he said, adding that he is in constant communication with the linebackers and safeties. “It’s different techniques from inside and outside. So when you’re going back and forth, you kind of lose focus a little bit. Not lose focus, but [the] technique changes. Now I’m just worried about the one technique in the slot.”

Coach John Harbaugh said Young looks fully recovered from knee surgery and rehabilitation. And he warned opposing receivers who might underestimate Young because of his 5-foot-9, 177-pound frame.

“He does a great job of contesting passes in the end,” Harbaugh said. “There’s a lot that goes into that. He’s a good tackler, he’s a good blitzer. He stays close to receivers for a lot of different reasons and contests passes really well. That’s the essence of the position.”

