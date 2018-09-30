Ravens rookie tight end Hurst inactive for Sunday night game in Pittsburgh; Mosley, Pierce return

Hayden Hurst’s NFL debut will have to wait at least another week. The rookie tight end was deactivated for the Ravens’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday night.

All week, there had been encouraging signs that Hurst might make his first appearance since undergoing surgery Aug. 24 to repair a stress fracture in his foot. He practiced all three days albeit on a limited basis and was designated on the team’s final injury report as questionable. And the organization’s first of two first-round choices in April’s NFL draft had worked out vigorously about two hours before the game.

But Hurst had acknowledged acknowledged Thursday that the foot was sore, and coach John Harbaugh said the team’s medical staff would evaluate his availability.

The Baltimore Ravens play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday Night Football.

The good news is that middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (bone bruise in left knee) and nose tackle Michael Pierce (bruised foot) will return. The pair of defensive starters had sat out last Sunday’s 27-14 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (foot), cornerback Brandon Carr (knee) and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (hamstring) — all of whom were listed as questionable on Friday — are active.

In addition to Hurst, the team scratched rookie cornerback Anthony Averett (hamstring), center Hroniss Grasu, quarterback Robert Griffin III, defensive tackle Willie Henry (hernia surgery), rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley and rookie defensive end Zach Sieler.

Pittsburgh deactivated safeties Morgan Burnett (groin) and rookie Marcus Allen, offensive tackle Zach Banner, slot cornerback Mike Hilton (elbow), wide receiver Justin Hunter, rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph and defensive end L.T. Walton.

