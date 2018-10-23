Ravens snap count analysis from Sunday's loss to Saints: Orlando Brown Jr. showed he can handle starting role

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Saints

Matt Skura, C — 68

Ronnie Stanley, T — 68

Orlando Brown Jr., T — 68

Marshal Yanda, G — 68

Joe Flacco, QB — 68

Bradley Bozeman, G — 56

John Brown, WR — 50

Michael Crabtree, WR — 48

Willie Snead IV, WR — 44

Nick Boyle, TE — 32

Chris Moore, WR — 30

Buck Allen, RB — 30

Alex Collins, RB — 28

Mark Andrews, TE — 26

Maxx Williams, TE — 20

Hayden Hurst, TE — 18

Hroniss Grasu, G — 12

Gus Edwards, RB — 7

Lamar Jackson, QB — 5

Patrick Ricard, FB — 2

Takeaways

» Hurst still has not pushed his way forward in the tight end rotation. His dropped pass against the Saints won’t help.

» Crabtree and John Brown got back to more typical workloads.

» Orlando Brown Jr. showed he can handle a starter’s snaps without difficulty.

» The Ravens aren’t using Collins as a traditional featured running back, and he hasn’t produced enough to demand more.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Saints

Tony Jefferson, SS — 71

Eric Weddle, FS — 71

C.J. Mosley, LB — 71

Brandon Carr, CB — 70

Jimmy Smith, CB — 70

Terrell Suggs, LB — 54

Tavon Young, CB — 51

Matthew Judon, LB — 47

Brandon Williams, DT — 45

Za’Darius Smith, LB — 43

Brent Urban, DE — 39

Michael Pierce, DT — 35

Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 28

Chris Wormley, NT — 20

Willie Henry, DT — 20

Kenny Young, LB — 18

Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 17

Tim Williams, LB — 9

Albert McClellan, LB — 1

Cyrus Jones, CB — 1

Takeaways

» Not surprisingly, the Saints gave the Ravens a grueling afternoon on defense. With Marlon Humphrey out, Jimmy Smith more than doubled his workload from the previous week against the Tennessee Titans, and he struggled.

» Suggs played 24 more snaps than he did against the Titans, also not ideal for a player in his 16th season.

» On the interior line, Henry continued to play a lesser role with Pierce fully in the mix. At weak-side linebacker, Onwuasor has nosed back in front of Kenny Young.

» Tyus Bowser was active but didn’t play a single snap on defense. Jones made his debut as a Ravens defender.

The Baltimore Ravens take on the New Orleans Saints Sunday, October 21st at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam, Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam, Ulysses Muñoz) (Kenneth K. Lam, Ulysses Muñoz)

childs.walker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ChildsWalker