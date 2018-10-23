Ravens snap count analysis from Sunday's loss to Saints: Orlando Brown Jr. showed he can handle starting role

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Saints
Matt Skura, C — 68
Ronnie Stanley, T — 68
Orlando Brown Jr., T — 68
Marshal Yanda, G — 68
Joe Flacco, QB — 68
Bradley Bozeman, G — 56
John Brown, WR — 50
Michael Crabtree, WR — 48
Willie Snead IV, WR — 44
Nick Boyle, TE — 32
Chris Moore, WR — 30
Buck Allen, RB — 30
Alex Collins, RB — 28
Mark Andrews, TE — 26
Maxx Williams, TE — 20
Hayden Hurst, TE — 18
Hroniss Grasu, G — 12
Gus Edwards, RB — 7
Lamar Jackson, QB — 5
Patrick Ricard, FB — 2
Takeaways
» Hurst still has not pushed his way forward in the tight end rotation. His dropped pass against the Saints won’t help.
» Crabtree and John Brown got back to more typical workloads.
» Orlando Brown Jr. showed he can handle a starter’s snaps without difficulty.
» The Ravens aren’t using Collins as a traditional featured running back, and he hasn’t produced enough to demand more.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Saints
Tony Jefferson, SS — 71
Eric Weddle, FS — 71
C.J. Mosley, LB — 71
Brandon Carr, CB — 70
Jimmy Smith, CB — 70
Terrell Suggs, LB — 54
Tavon Young, CB — 51
Matthew Judon, LB — 47
Brandon Williams, DT — 45
Za’Darius Smith, LB — 43
Brent Urban, DE — 39
Michael Pierce, DT — 35
Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 28
Chris Wormley, NT — 20
Willie Henry, DT — 20
Kenny Young, LB — 18
Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 17
Tim Williams, LB — 9
Albert McClellan, LB — 1
Cyrus Jones, CB — 1
Takeaways
» Not surprisingly, the Saints gave the Ravens a grueling afternoon on defense. With Marlon Humphrey out, Jimmy Smith more than doubled his workload from the previous week against the Tennessee Titans, and he struggled.
» Suggs played 24 more snaps than he did against the Titans, also not ideal for a player in his 16th season.
» On the interior line, Henry continued to play a lesser role with Pierce fully in the mix. At weak-side linebacker, Onwuasor has nosed back in front of Kenny Young.
» Tyus Bowser was active but didn’t play a single snap on defense. Jones made his debut as a Ravens defender.