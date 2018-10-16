Ravens are slight home favorites vs. Saints in Week 7 clash

The Ravens are 2½-point favorites over the visiting New Orleans Saints ahead of their Week 7 showdown, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

The matchup between the NFL’s top scoring offense and defense is the Ravens’ fourth straight game with a spread of three or fewer points. They easily covered the 2½-point spread as favorites Sunday in a 21-0 rout of the Tennessee Titans.

The Saints (4-1) did not play in Week 6 and have a four-game winning streak, the second longest in the NFL. But quarterback Drew Brees is winless in four career meetings against the Ravens, the only team he has not defeated in his Hall of Fame 18-year career.

The Ravens (4-2) won their first two home games by an average margin of 28.5 points, but have struggled recently against NFC teams. In their past 12 games against nonconference opponents, they are 4-8 overall and just 3-8-1 against the spread, according to CBS Sports.

The over-under for the game is 49½ points.

