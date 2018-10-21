Sports Ravens Ravens gameday portal: Live updates, everything you need to know during game vs. Saints The Baltimore Sun Welcome to your Ravens-Saints watching companion. Return here throughout Sunday’s 4 p.m. game for real-time recaps and analysisLive coverageHighlightsLive tweets Reds hire David Bell as new manager The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Oct. 21-27 How to watch Ravens vs. Saints: Week 7 game time, TV, odds and more Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad