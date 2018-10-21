Ravens-Saints by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 7:

1 – Win in five games New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees has against the Ravens, who were the only team he had not beaten in his 18-year career.

2 – Second-half touchdowns the Saints scored against the Ravens, who had not surrendered a touchdown after halftime in the first six games.

4-of-5 – Fourth-down conversions for New Orleans against the Ravens, who had not allowed a fourth-down conversion in four attempts in 2018.

CAPTION Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "Hats off to the Saints for finding a way to win the game today," said Ravens coach John Harbaugh after his team lost, 24-23 to the New Orleans Saints. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "Hats off to the Saints for finding a way to win the game today," said Ravens coach John Harbaugh after his team lost, 24-23 to the New Orleans Saints. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

10-1 – Saints’ record after a bye since 2009.

23 – Completions made by quarterback Joe Flacco, ending a nine-game streak in which he had at least 25. That was tied for the third-longest streak in NFL history.

501 – Career passing touchdowns for Brees, who ranks fourth in NFL history.

The Baltimore Ravens take on the New Orleans Saints Sunday, October 21st at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam, Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam, Ulysses Muñoz) (Kenneth K. Lam, Ulysses Muñoz)

