Ravens-Saints by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 7:
1 – Win in five games New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees has against the Ravens, who were the only team he had not beaten in his 18-year career.
2 – Second-half touchdowns the Saints scored against the Ravens, who had not surrendered a touchdown after halftime in the first six games.
4-of-5 – Fourth-down conversions for New Orleans against the Ravens, who had not allowed a fourth-down conversion in four attempts in 2018.
10-1 – Saints’ record after a bye since 2009.
23 – Completions made by quarterback Joe Flacco, ending a nine-game streak in which he had at least 25. That was tied for the third-longest streak in NFL history.
501 – Career passing touchdowns for Brees, who ranks fourth in NFL history.
